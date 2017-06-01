Barstool, who? Rihanna doesn’t seem to know or care as she just stepped out in another fabulous look, baring some serious cleavage, while heading to an event in Los Angeles!

Rocking a belted, white minidress that showed off a ton of cleavage, Rihanna defied the fat-shaming haters in her sexy look and attended a fashion launch at the Revolve store in Los Angeles on May 31. After a misogynistic Barstool sportswriter Chris ‘Spags’ Spagnuolo wrote an article titled “Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat The Hot New Trend?” the “Work” singer has embraced her fabulous curves in a series of fashion-forward looks. Her off-the-shoulder, belted ensembles are sure to set a hot new trend — if Spags was wondering.

Riri rocked a pair of transparent plastic heels and her signature neon yellow claws to top off the look. She also kept her hair short and natural, parted in the center and loosely curled. The fashion icon was attending the launch of Roc96, a new unisex collection by Kareem Biggs Burke and Emory Jones. She posed for photos with the creators of the line, which was inspired by Jay-Z‘s 1996 album, Reasonable Doubt. Rihanna was confident, glowing and gorgeous as she proudly shrugged off the mean-spirited article, which said things such as “Rihanna’s been enjoying that good room service a bit too long.” After extreme (and deserved) backlash and even death threats, the article was removed from the website and Barstool issued an apology.

Even so, Rihanna didn’t even have time to let Spags’ words hurt her, because she was too busy launching her highly-anticipated Fenty beauty line! That’s right, Rihanna is taking her signature brand to the beauty industry! “You ready? @FENTYBEAUTY new generation of beauty… coming this FALL!” the singer tweeted on May 31. We can hardly wait!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Rihanna's all-white, gorgeous look?!

