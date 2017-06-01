Remy Ma & Papoose To Expand Their Family: We Want A Baby & A New Start

Remy Ma and Papoose have babies on the brain! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY caught up with the couple in NYC, where they revealed their exciting baby plans! After a devastating miscarriage, they admitted that they’re ‘looking forward’ to sharing exciting news with the world!

Remy Ma, 37, and Papoose, 39, have been through it all — Remy’s jail time, a heartbreaking miscarriage, absurd cheating rumors, and more. But, they’ve defied all of the odds and proved that they’re stronger than ever; which is why they’re ready to try for another baby!

The female rap phenomenon EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she and Papoose want a child, despite their devastating miscarriage. “We want to start all over and we’re looking forward to it. Hopefully if everything goes as planned the way we want it to, we will get to share it with the world,” she continued. We caught up with the happy couple at a taping of Wild N’ Out NYC, April 17.

Remy revealed that she and Papoose had lost their first unborn child on the Jan. 23 episode of Love & Hip Hop. She later posted an emotional video to Instagram, where she thanked her fans and medical staff for their unwavering support. She became emotional when she expressed how shocked she and Papoose were when they found out about the tragic news. The couple later learned that Remy had an ectopic pregnancy, which she said means she can’t give birth, naturally. Remy also admitted that she had even been journaling about her pregnancy before the miscarriage.

After Remy and Papoose let their personal experience play out in front of the cameras, some people questioned why they chose to be so candid. And, it was actually Papoose’s idea to open up about their miscarriage. The couple wanted to let others know that they were not alone in that experience. Not to mention, so many of Remy and Papoose’s fans adore and support them because of how open they are. With that being said, hopefully we’ll be getting some good news very soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Remy and Papoose will announce baby news in 2017?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.