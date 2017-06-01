‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Dated NBA Star Kevin Durant Before Taking On Reality TV

Consider our minds blown! It turns out that ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay was the college sweetheart of NBA superstar Kevin Durant. As his Golden State Warriors team heads into the NBA finals on June 1, we’ve got the details on their once serious romance.

Gorgeous Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, 31, sure does know how to pick her men well. While she was an undergrad student at the University of Texas in Austin, her college boyfriend was none other that NBA great Kevin Durant, 28. He was totally the big man on campus as he was a star basketball player for the Texas Longhorns. In his 2006-2007 season there he was the unanimous national collegiate player of the year and recipient of the prestigious John Wooden R. Award. Boy, Rachel sure had the catch of the college. Then again with as beautiful and smart as she is, Kevin was a pretty lucky guy to have her as a girlfriend.

“They broke up when she went to law school,” an insider tells Us Weekly, adding that the split was friendly. “It was a pretty serious relationship.” Rachel moved from Texas to Milwaukee, WI to get her law degree at Marquette University, while Kevin left UT for the NBA after one season, getting drafted by the then-Seattle Supersonics, who later became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both Rachel and Kevin went on to love again, as the stunning reality star revealed that she found the man of her dreams on The Bachelorette. Rachel gushed about it on a media call May 18 that where she said, “I am very much so in love and very much so engaged! Every morning I wake up and pinch myself and I keep asking myself if this is really happening. It’s crazy at times. I feel like I don’t even deserve this. I feel like I’m getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending.”

Kevin for his part was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright, 28, and has dated models Chantel Jeffries, 23, and Jasmine Shine. Currently there’s only one thing he has had his eyes on all season and that’s not the affections of another woman. It’s the NBA Championship ring he’s so desperately seeking in his first year with the Warriors after leaving the OKC Thunder in hopes of finally becoming a league champion.We’re sure Rachel is watching the finals right now and cheering on her former boyfriend’s success!

