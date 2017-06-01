Megyn Kelly: 1st Pics Of Her Meeting With Vladimir Putin & She’s Wearing A Dress He Loves

Talk about a boss babe! Megyn Kelly sat down with Russian president Vladimir Putin on June 1, rocking a blue off-the-shoulder gown for the occasion. It certainly was a smart move — why not? He looked transfixed during their conversation!

Working like a charm! Megyn Kelly, 46, stunned in a $990 blue velvet dress while chatting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, 64, at a state dinner party on June 1. Wearing a Yigal Azrouel off-the-shoulder design, the acclaimed journalist dazzled during her time spent in St. Petersburg. The pair was photographed at the Konstantin Palace, while discussing a plethora of topics. All the while, Putin appeared to be totally hypnotized by Megyn’s beauty and brains! The following day, she’ll be moderating a panel discussion at the International Economic Forum.

“At state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi. More tonight @NBCNightlyNews,” she wrote via Twitter, sharing a pic of him smiling from ear to ear while gazing at her adoringly. Megyn went all out with her sartorial display, opting for six-inch heels, voluminous curled locks and several statement rings. She looked like a class act, while seemingly ensuring that Putin would stay focused on her intriguing dialogue!

Megyn is a total pro, proving that during her first appearance on NBC. This comes after it was announced that she was joining the network in Jan. 2017. The former Fox host appeared on Today via satellite on June 1, confirming that she would be sitting down with the president. Matt Lauer, 59, introduced her first segment, giving her a warm welcome as the NBC news anchor!

“So we just got word this morning that President Putin has agreed to sit with yours truly for a one-on-one interview at the conclusion of tomorrow’s forum, and I’ll get the chance to ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together, and beyond. So that oughta be fun,” Megyn announced. The interview will air Sunday 7/6c on NBC.

EXCLUSIVE: NBC News' @megynkelly joins Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi ahead of tomorrow's International Economic Forum in Russia. pic.twitter.com/L12ahtuTDO — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2017

