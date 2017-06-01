March For Truth: What To Know About Protest For Independent Russia Prosecutor

Courtesy of Twitter

Americans want answers about the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia! The March For Truth on June 3 is a fight for that right, a fight for an independent prosecutor to investigate the case. We talked to National Organizer Jordan Uhl EXCLUSIVELY about the march.

Since inauguration day, January 21, the American people have taken to streets for massive protests against President Donald Trump‘s administration, the insane policies they’ve planned, and the gross hypocritical actions of the president himself. The March For Truth has now been organized as a call for the Justice Department to hire an independent prosecutor to investigate Russian collusion with the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election. While the Deputy Attorney General appointed Robert Mueller as acting FBI director after the president fired James Comey, many feel that it isn’t enough. Mueller still works for the federal government, and by de facto, Trump. Only an independent prosecutor will be completely impartial in the investigation. They’re needed now.

March For Truth National Organizer Jordan Uhl spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the goals of the march, and why people like you, HollywoodLifers, need to get involved! “Honesty in politics is absolutely essential to a functioning democracy. Anyone, of all ages, should be concerned with any public official colluding with Russia to gain political advantage or to obstruct justice. What Trump did should sound off alarm bells in every American,” Jordan said.

“We’re tired of the lies; we want the truth about the investigation,” Jordan said. “We’re tired of the people who are guided by partisanship, and put party over country. We just want answers…he’s lied about this thing. The entire process. He’s completely misappropriated people’s comments in sworn testimony. “

Hear, hear! There’s so much you can do if you’re interested in joining the movement. The March For Truth started as a small, grassroots event organized by just a small group of people in Washington, DC, and has now grown into a nationwide protest partnered with the Women’s March, Rock the Vote, Swing Left, MoveOn.org, and so many other large organizations. Once only taking place in DC, there are now marches planned in 100+ cities across the US — CLICK HERE to find your local march and start time! If you can’t attend the march, there’s more you can do — donate to the cause if you can, or simply just spread the word.

Being vocal about the independent investigation is what’s important. Do what you can! “People peacefully protesting and holding signs show the world that most Americans want an independent prosecutor in the investigation…Being able to exercise your rights is one of the greatest things about being American,” Jordan said. “Have your voice be heard.”

HollywoodLifers, are you participating in the March For Truth?

