Friday came early! Major Lazer employs Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo on his new song ‘Know No Better,’ and it’s hella good. Listen to the title track from his new EP, which dropped today, June 1, right here!

Major Lazer (AKA Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire), Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo are a dream team on “Know No Better,” which is definitely a jam. “SHOUT OUT TO CAMILA, TRAVIS, & QUAVO FOR MAKING THIS RECORD WITH US!!” Major wrote on YouTube. Watch the official lyric video above, and listen to the new track, which is part of a surprise EP release from Major! Hopefully we’ll get to see a live performance of the song from everyone soon.

The Know No Better EP also includes features from Anitta, J Balvin, Sean Paul and Busy Signal — yas. Here’s the tracklisting, and you can stream it below:

1. Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

2. Buscando Huellas (feat. J Balvin & Sean Paul)

3. Particula (feat. Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna)

4. Jump (feat. Busy Signal)

5. Sua Cara (feat. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar)

6. Front of the Line (feat. Machel Montano & Konshens)

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Know No Better”:

Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage

Showtime baby, fresh out the stage

Bad lil’ mama, fresh off the page

Front like you love it, but you know that you hate it

Yeah you know no better (no better)

Yeah you know no better

Yeah you know no better, ooh Yeah, you know no better

Say you different, who you kidding?

Yeah, you know no better

O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don’t know no better

‘Cause baby I know you better

Cause baby I know no better

Baby I know you better (Baby I know)

Baby I know you better

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Know No Better?” Tell us if you love it!