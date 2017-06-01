LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Comforting Their 3 Children After Hate Crime

Nothing like a mother’s love! LeBron James’ wife Savannah is still outraged after their home was vandalized with racist graffiti on May 31. Now, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s comforting their three children as LeBron starts the NBA finals.

Savannah Brinson, 30, isn’t letting anyone come between her family. Her hubby LeBron James, 32, was possibly the target of a hate crime on May 31, as someone reportedly spray-painted the n-word on his Los Angeles-based home. Now, Savannah is stepping in to comfort their three children as he starts the NBA finals. “He has talked to his kids mostly through FaceTime about the incident but he is currently leaving it in Savannah’s hands and trusts that she is pretty much going to tell her kids the same thing he would,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. After the experience, “they are all on the same page.”

“Their kids are old enough to understand that situations like this no matter how popular, loved or how much money you have will continue to happen,” our insider close to LeBron added. “He and Savannah have told their kids to be the change they want to see in the world and when it comes to bigotry that they should expect it but not accept it. They all have a been having a good dialogue about it and are all learning from it together.” The only thing stronger than hate is love!

“Around 6:44am today, May 31st, West LA officers received a vandalism call at a residence,” the LAPD told HollywoodLife.com. “A racial slur was painted on a private gate and when officers arrived the slur was already painted over by the property manager. The incident is being investigated and the officers have confirmed it is LeBron James’ home that was vandalized.”

The Cavs are playing the Golden Warriors in the start of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 1, only one day after the incident. Despite the nay-sayers, LeBron gathered all his strength to play with his heart and soul at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA. As we previously reported, “He is so focused on the end goal,” our source says, “and refuses to have outside distractions ruin it.” Way to go!

