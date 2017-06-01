Kylie Jenner Poses In Seductive Lingerie Pic — Showing Tyga What He’s Missing?

It just got a whole LOT hotter in here! Kylie Jenner looks absolutely breathtaking in her latest photo shoot where she stripped down to black lingerie to promote her new Lip Kit for Kylie Cosmetics. It’s too bad her ex-boyfriend Tyga isn’t around anymore because he’s obviously missing out!

Kylie Jenner, 19, makes us more intrigued by her beauty with every photo shoot she’s in! The young star posed in lacy black lingerie to promote her Lip Kit and we are smitten by her gorgeous look. In the photo, she lies down in a bed in a see-through bra with a tiny strap around her waist showing off her slender figure. This is one girl who definitely knows how to use her sexy looks to sell her products, and we’re not complaining!

But there is a few questions that pops in our mind — what does Kylie’s ex Tyga, 27, think about this sexy photo shoot?! Is he totally turned on by Kylie’s beauty? And is she trying to show her former beau what he’s missing out on? The two used to be inseparable, but now Kylie seems to have moved on for good with Travis Scott, 25. And with the way things are going down that road, Kylie seems a LOT happier. In fact, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she feels totally comfortable with Travis. We are so thrilled for her!

“She is happy for the first time because she is in a relationship built on trust,” our source told us. “She is never worried when Travis gets text messages that he could be sneaking a side piece behind her back the way she was always suspicious of Tyga,” says the source. It’s great to see that Kylie has met someone who treats with her respect and helps her mature as a human being.

“Kylie has never been more happy or secure than she is with Travis,” the source added. “She feels like this is her first real, healthy relationship as an adult.” Clearly, Tyga has something to lose because Travis is now the one who gets to snuggle with the hot chick in the black lace lingerie! Ooh la la!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kylie’s shoot for Lip Kit? Drop us a comment down below!

