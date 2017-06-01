Kris Jenner Slams Caitlyn’s Claims She ‘Hoarded Money’ — ‘She Hasn’t Paid A Bill’ In Years

Money is one of the biggest reasons why couples file for divorce. In this clip from an upcoming episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Kris Jenner fires back at Caitlyn’s memoir claim that she ‘hoarded’ their finances. The momager says it was actually her ex who ‘hasn’t paid a bill since 1972.’

The claws are OUT! Leading up to the release of Caitlyn Jenner‘s, 67, tell-all memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, Kim Kardashian, 36, and ex-wife Kris Jenner, 61, were all deathly terrified that she’d spread lies or fabrications about their family. Turns out they had a reason to be so nervous. In this sneak peek episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim reveals to her mother that she read the former Olympians book and is NOT happy with the way it’s written. “Everything is always your fault,” she says. “When it says you got all the checks, yeah — it was a household.” Kris interjects with a nasty comment, “She never paid a bill since 1972. She didn’t even know how much a gardener was.”

Studies say money, children, and sex are the top reasons behind divorce in America. Bickering over finances is something the former couple did A LOT, maybe since season one of the show. There was a point where Caitlyn, known as Bruce Jenner back then, didn’t even possess her own credit card — it was kept tucked away in Kris’ purse! That was public knowledge brought to our attention via television, but the momager claims their financial situation was much different before the hit series took off. “[The money] went to the mortgage, the insurance, and education. You start talking about how I was hoarding money when we didn’t even have it?!”

Kim and Kris aren’t the only ones appalled by Caitlyn’s memoir, though. Even Kendall Jenner, who always sticks up for her father, freaked out and called the whole project “insane” while angrily banging her hands against the kitchen table. It seems all the Kardashian/Jenner ladies are siding with their mother on this one. Kim also admitted to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she hasn’t seen or heard from her step-dad in a long time.

