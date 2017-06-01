This is what you’re missing, Scott Disick! Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles on May 31 in a cropped velour tracksuit that put her amazing abs on full display. Kourtney was out with daughter Penelope, while Scott parties with yet another girl.

She’s back in mommy mode! After a romantic vacation in Cannes with new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 23, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is back in Los Angeles taking care of her kids. She was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Penelope Disick, 4, to a Color Me Mine class. Kourtney looked incredible in a black velour tracksuit with a cropped jacket. Kourtney’s super toned abs are totally #FitnessGoals.

Once again, Kourtney’s being the responsible parent. Scott Disick, 34, has jetted to Ibiza from Cannes to continue his extreme partying. He was spotted in Ibiza on May 31 partying with an EIGHTH woman. Isn’t he tired? Over the course of his wild European vacation, Scott has been seen with Sofia Richie, 18, Chantel Jeffries, 23, and Bella Thorne, 19. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source that Scott has no plans to come home any time soon after Kourtney banned him from seeing their 3 kids. Our source notes that Scott is “punishing” Kourtney by continuing to party and be seen with so many women. Well, this behavior is not exactly going to get him back in Kourtney’s good graces.

This isn’t the first time that Scott’s wild ways have gotten in on the bad side of the Kardashians. The 2-year anniversary of when Scott was flaunting serious PDA Chloe Bartoli, 26, in the south of France over the Fourth of July weekend. Kourtney and Scott managed to work things out after his shocking betrayal, but he’s going down that path yet again. HollywoodLife.com has found out EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney is being extra patient, since he is the father of her children, but she’s “close to giving up on him.” Scott, get your act together and head back to the States to see your kids!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney and Scott will ever get back together? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.