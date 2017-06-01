Kim Kardashian Bashes Caitlyn: ‘She Started 3 Families & F***ed Everyone Over’

Whoa! Kim Kardashian is really coming hard at former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner after she dissed her former loved ones in her new memoir. You’ve got to see the shocking ‘KUWTK’ clip where Kim bashes Cait for starting three different families and ‘f***ked everyone over.’

It’s an understatement to say that Caitlyn Jenner‘s memoir The Secrets of My Life has caused a firestorm with members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The book is especially critical of her ex-wife Kris, 61, and she has a bombsell discussion with daughter Kim Kardashian, 36, about it on the June 4 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The family matriarch is especially mad that the former Olympian revealed to second wife Linda Thompson, 67, that she had gender dysmorphia, but neglected to tell Kris that when they began dating, eventually marrying and then starting a family.

“When you get to know somebody and you’re dating, I said to Cait ‘You were married before, why do you and your last wife break up?’ And she weaves this elaborate story about how she and Linda broke up,” Kris reveals in a newly released clip. “Cait could’ve told me the story that she writes about in the book, which is…Linda got so angry and nasty that Cait had to tell her about her gender dysphoria. Why wouldn’t you have just told me what happened with Linda so at least I could make my own decision if I wanted to get married to someone who really wanted to be a woman?”

“She literally started three different families with three different people and f***ed everyone over,” Kim replies in a powerful voice. “One hundred percent, Kris agrees. “But she can’t handle that negative publicity, so I’m going to be the scapegoat and she’s going to throw me under the bus.” Kim backs her up by telling her “It’s so whack!” Yep, it sure is.

Caitlyn has been married three times with two children coming out of each union. When she was Bruce, she was with first wife Chrystie Crownover from 1972-1981 and they have two adult children, Burt, 38, and Casey, 36. Just days after their divorce was finalized, then-Bruce married Linda on Jan. 5, 1981 and they have two sons, Brandon, 35, and Brody, 33. They split in 1986 and five years later Bruce married Kris and they went on to have daughters Kendall, 21 and Kylie Jenner, 19. Who knows if his last family would have come to be if then-Bruce had revealed to Kris that he had gender dysphoria and wanted to transition into a woman?

