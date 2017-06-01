Khloe’s Promise To Give Tristan Drake & The Weeknd Tickets After NBA Championship Win

Khloe Kardashian wants to make sure Tristan Thompson wins the NBA championship. She wants him to win so bad that HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY she’s promised to take him to see his fave artists — Drake and The Weeknd — perform if he crushes this!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is doing everything she can to make sure that her bae Tristan Thompson, 26, is motivated to win the 2017 NBA championship with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers. A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the coolest incentive she’s come up with for Tristan so far — a chance to see his fave singers in concert if he wins the big game!

“Khloe has even told Tristan she’s going to get him concert tickets to his two favorite artists, Drake and The Weeknd, which she will give him when he wins the NBA championship.” Um, what?!? Okay, if we knew we’d be getting a chance to see Drizzy and the “Starboy” singer perform live if we won a basketball game then we would definitely make sure it was a slam dunk! Of course, we would also really want to win the NBA championship. So really, the concert tickets are just the cherry on top, aren’t they? Click here to see pics of Tristan.

The NBA finals begin on June 1 and go through June 18, so we are hoping that Tristan and the rest of the Cavs can stay pumped all the way through so they can bring home a win for Cleveland! Of course Tristan will not only have the support of Khloe (who loves to send him little treats to wish him luck) but the entire Kardashian clan will root for him during the games!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe’s sweet idea to get Tristan tickets to see Drake and The Weeknd in concert once he wins the NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers? Is it the sweetest gift she could give? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.