Kathy Griffin Wants To Get Roasted On Comedy Central, Thinks It May Save Her Career

Kathy Griffin got into some hot water after she appeared to be holding Donald Trump’s severed head in a controversial photo shoot — but she has a plan to win back her audience! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the comedian wants to be roasted on Comedy Central so she can put herself in a better spotlight. Will it work?

Kathy Griffin, 56, has a reputation of pushing the limits when it comes to comedy, but a lot of people felt like her recent stunt went too far. After posing for photographer Tyler Shields, 35, where she held a bloody Donald Trump head, the public expressed some massive outrage and hardcore backlash — she even got fired from CNN’s annual NYE special. So is her reputation officially destroyed? Maybe not.

Kathy wants to be the next celebrity roasted on Comedy Central. “Kathy knows that she has to combat the recent turmoil she is in with comedy and she wants to face things head on and she wants to be the next person to get roasted,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Kathy thinks this could help save her reputation since she is always lightened up when people tease her. “She wants to show she can take a joke and thinks it will humanize her and make her look better to those she has angered,” our source adds. “She would love to be the next person that Comedy Central considers.”

Comedy Central has roasted a good amount of celebrities, including Justin Bieber, 23, Rob Lowe, 53, and James Franco, 39. Odds are likely that if Kathy does become the next person to get roasted, then the Trump pic will be one of the biggest moments that comes up. And, perhaps, some other celebs will mock her in a way that makes her look better than she does now. But it might be hard to find someone willing to participate in the roast since a lot of celebrities have expressed their disappointment in her, including Debra Messing, 48, Jeffrey Wright, 51, Don Cheadle, 52, and of course, the president, himself.

Kathy took to her Instagram page on May 30 to post an apology video for the photo. “I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I crossed the line and I went way too far,” she said. “The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny, I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career I will continue. I’ve asked your forgiveness. Taking down the image, gonna ask the photographer to take down the image and I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far, I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

