Kathy Griffin: I’m Being Bullied By Trump Family After Photo Shoot Scandal

Kathy Griffin is feeling the heat! After releasing a graphic portrait of herself holding a bloodied Donald Trump head, Kathy reportedly claimed she was bullied by his family. Even though she ‘was joking,’ her photo shoot has been very controversial!

Kathy Griffin, 56, is feeling judged and misunderstood after she appeared to be holding Donald Trump’s severed head in a controversial photo shoot. The comedienne has reportedly been in hiding, now claiming that his family has “bullied” her, according to TMZ. She hired attorney Lisa Bloom and plans to tell her side of the story at a news conference on June 2, explaining her “true motivations” behind the graphic shoot. She will also air out her grievances regarding the president, promising to talk about the “bullying from the Trump family she has endured.”

Kathy appears to be having second thoughts after posing for photographer Tyler Shields, 35, where she held a bloody Donald Trump head. Even though she expected people to perceive it as a joke and freedom of expression, many were outraged and she immediately felt the heat. The comedienne even got fired from CNN’s annual NYE special on May 31. “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” her former co-host and friend, Anderson Cooper, 49, posted on Twitter.

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing,” Melania Trump, 47, also said in a statement. “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental healthy of the person who did it.” Donald even took to social media, letting the world know that his son Barron Trump, 11, was also “having a hard time” after seeing the jaw-dropping pics and video.

Kathy later issued a heartfelt apology, noting how she had “gone too far.” Even so, many fans thought it was too little, too late. To show how truly sorry she is, Kathy wants to be the next celebrity roasted on Comedy Central. “Kathy knows that she has to combat the recent turmoil she is in with comedy and she wants to face things head on and she wants to be the next person to get roasted,” a source close to the comic tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on May 30, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the controversy? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.