Joseline Hernandez Quits ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Over Beef With Mona — ‘Pay Me’

The Puerto Rican Princess is OUT! After slamming Mona Scott-Young on Instagram Live, Joseline Hernandez shockingly quit ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ on June 1. Sharing a sexy selfie, she announced that her ‘next move’ will be her ‘best move!’

It’s the end of an era! Joseline Hernandez, 30, announced that she was quitting Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on June 1, after appearing on the hit VH1 reality show since 2012. The Puerto Rican Princess shared a contemplative selfie with the caption, “Make your next move your best move!! #puertoricanprincess #PUERTORICANGODDESS #F*CKUPAYME.” She boldly called out Mona Scott-Young, 51, by name, letting the world know that her feud with the producer is far from over.

Fans were shocked after Joseline announced her departure, taking to social media to vent their feelings. One viewer wrote, “its done after she gone,” while another agreed, adding, “Yeah.. I quit watching that show then .. Let me know if you go back on 😂.” The Puerto Rican Princess has been a regular fixture on the series for the past few seasons, especially due to her hot and cold relationship with Stevie J, 45. Despite their drama, Joseline made one thing very clear. Sharing a pic of them, she wrote, “#steviejandjoseline #packagedeal #mona give me my bag or else.” Yikes!

The Puerto Rican Princess threatened to air out Mona’s dirty laundry on May 31, likely after filming the drama-filled reunion special. “I need ya’ll to have y’all phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b*tch Mona and how she muthfu*king treated her cast members and all the s**t that she’s done to us throughout the muthafu*king years,” Joseline said. “I’m a let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah and I want to go sit down with Oprah.”

Strangely enough, Stevie still seems to be on great terms with Mona. Taking to Instagram on June 1, he shared a photo of them captioned, “Great things on the horizon with my business partner.” Even though Jos and Stevie’s romance may be back on, they clearly have different opinions on this subject. Joseline teased the possibility of quitting before, during her interview with Galore magazine. However, she confirmed, “You [are] always going to see Joseline Hernandez around.”

