Joseline Hernandez Wows In Thigh-High Diamond Wrap Stilettos At Reunion

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend! Joseline Hernandez came to slay in her sizzling ensemble on May 31, likely tempting Stevie J while filming the ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ reunion. Wearing sparkling thigh-high stilettos and a revealing gown, she dropped jaws!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, pulled out the stops with her glamorous ensemble! The Puerto Rican Princess is known for bringing the heat with her fierce fashion sense, but she surpassed expectations with her style choice for the highly anticipated Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion. Wearing a plunging white gown with a halter design, Joseline flashed major skin and put her legs on full display while taping the special. To finish her smoldering look for the special occasion, she opted for thigh-high diamond wrap stilettos, ensuring that all eyes would be on her all night long!

Joseline has faced no shortage of drama during season six of L&HH. Most recently, she reportedly called Child Protective Services on Mimi Faust, 47. The Puerto Rican Princess allegedly claims Mimi couldn’t provide a safe living situation for her and Stevie J‘s, 45, daughter, Eva, 3, leading her to reach out. Joseline is definitely airing out her grievances these days, also calling out TV executive Mona Scott-Young, 50, on May 31. Joseline publicly slammed Mona via Instagram Live as a “b*tch” who’s been mistreating the cast and fans were shocked!

“I need ya’ll to have y’all phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b*tch Mona and how she muthfu*king treated her cast members and all the s**t that she’s done to us throughout the muthafu*king years,” the Puerto Rican Princess dished about the L&HH producer. She continued, “I’m a let everybody know.” Meanwhile, Stevie J shared a smiling pic alongside Mona, talking about their future business ventures. “Great things on the horizon,” he wrote. Joseline and Stevie fueled reconciliation rumors after sharing a new pic of themselves cuddling close together on May 31. The two have been on the outs, especially after their blowup arguments, but they always seem to find a way back to each other. Joseline and Stevie welcomed a precious baby girl named Bonnie Bella in Dec. 2016, so they will always have a connection. #baddestputa #joselinehernandez #PUERTORICANGODDESS #puertoricanprincess #FUCKUPAYME #BADDESTBITCHINTHEGAME #badbooshnation #BADDESTPUTADAILY #baddestputaalive #ri28 #kemojiboardbyjjoseline #girlsgonewild A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:43am PDT HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Joseline’s glamorous ensemble? Tell us!

