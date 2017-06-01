Joseline Hernandez Blasts ‘L&HH’ Producer — She’s Done Some Bad ‘Sh*t’ To Us

There’s no shortage of drama on ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.’ But instead of targeting one of her cast mates, Joseline Hernandez exposed the show’s executive producer, Mona Scott-Young, who she claims has done some bad ‘sh*t to us’ on set.

Is Joseline Hernandez, 30, looking for trouble? Calling out a TV executive could easily get her fired from Love & Hip Hop, but that didn’t stop her from blasting Mona Scott-Young on May 31. Via Instagram Live the Puerto Rican Princess slammed Mona, the executive producer, as a “b*tch” who’s been mistreating the cast. “I need ya’ll to have y’all phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b*tch Mona and how she muthfu*king treated her cast members and all the s**t that she’s done to us throughout the muthafu*king years,” she boasted. “I’m a let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah and I want to go sit down with Oprah. Can ya’ll hashtag that?”

The timing of Joseline’s Instagram video is definitely fishy, considering a previous report mentioned that the crew of Love & Hip Hop doesn’t enjoy working with her. All of this drama basically stems from the reunion episode, during which Joseline reportedly called Child Protective Services on Mimi Faust. The mother to daughter Bonnie claimed the mother to daughter Eva wasn’t able to provide a safe and loving home for her child, whom she shares with Stevie J. Production spoke out about Joseline’s actions, saying that she was “raising hell” because of a seating arrangement, according to The Shade Room.

If the drama queen continues to make enemies, both on and off camera, she may not be offered another contract for a new season. Cuts are being made across all the Love & Hip Hop franchises so now would be the time to kiss some ass. It was previously revealed that Remy Ma and hubby Papoose will most likely not be returning to L&HH New York — unless Mona offers the big bucks!

