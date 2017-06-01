Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn First Pics: Jet Off From The UK — Romantic Vacation?

OMG! We’re finally getting our first sight of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn together! The new couple were spotted boarding a private jet out of the UK, while incognito on June 1! So, where were they headed?!

Summer lovin’! Taylor Swift, 27, is out of hiding and jetting off with her new man Joe Alwyn, 26! The pair were spotted for the first time, stepping on to a private jet and you can see the photos RIGHT HERE! Tay and the British actor flew out of his native UK on June 1, so the questions is — Where were they headed?! Were the new lovers headed on their first vacation together? The possibilities are endless!

The super secret pair attempted to conceal their identities, amid reports that they’re trying to keep their romance low-key. However, they were caught by the paparazzi, and we’re not complaining. Tay and Joe dressed in all black, except for his grey pants, and they kept their hoods on to hide their faces.

The couple’s incognito trip came after a source told PEOPLE that Joe plans to remain “very normal and down-to-earth” despite his high profile romance with the singer. The actor is very “private and low-key,” the source said. And, that hasn’t been a problem for Taylor. “She has been insanely private with Joe,” the source continued. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos…” When it comes down to it, the pair reportedly have the same understanding about how they want their romance to play out.

Not to mention, Taylor has learned from her past breakups. After her 2016 splits with Tom Hiddleston, 36, and Calvin Harris, 33, played out in the public eye, she’s taking a different approach to her live life. Taylor’s keeping her romance with Joe very close to her heart, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She is terrified of making the same mistakes in her relationship with Joe, so she is doing everything she can to protect her love life.”

Taylor and Joe have reportedly been dating in secret for months now. They were first spotted together at a Kings of Leon concert in Oct. 2016 with a group of friends. Then, once more in Nov. of that year. And, Joe may be “squad approved.” It’s also been reported that her pals, Gigi Hadid, 21, and Emma Stone, 28, hooked them up! Hopefully we’ll be seeing more of the happy couple, very soon!

