Jenelle Evans Overjoyed By ‘Amazing’ Reunion With Son Jace, 7, After Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans got her baby back! The ‘Teen Mom’ star has finally reached a custody agreement with her mother, Barbara Evans, over her 7-year-old son Jace. Now the celeb has revealed how amazing her first visit with her son over Memorial Day weekend was!

Jenelle Evans, 25, is going to be spending way more time with her little boy and she couldn’t be happier about it! After five long weeks apart, Jenelle is able to see her 7-year-old son, Jace Evans, after reaching a custody agreement with her estranged mother, Barbara Evans. The Teen Mom star has now revealed exactly how good it felt to have her baby back home with her for a visit over the Memorial Day weekend after the heartbreaking ordeal. Click here to see pics of Teen Mom transformations.

“It felt amazing to finally be reunited,” Jenelle told E!. “He was so happy he didn’t even know what to do first when he got home. I was nervous a little bit because I didn’t want Jace thinking it was me that didn’t want to visit with him, but when he arrived everything was back to the way it used to be.” But Jenelle wasn’t the only one at home when Jace arrived, with her fiancé David Eason, his daughter Maryssa, Jenelle’s son Kaiser and the couple’s newborn daughter Ensley Jolie all there to greet him! “I did cry but not around anyone except for David,” Jenelle said, emotionally. “I didn’t want any of the kids thinking I was upset. Lots of hugs and kisses we’re going around all weekend!”

Jenelle was proud to say Jace “acted as if he hasn’t missed a beat,” while the family enjoyed riding bikes and four wheels, hiking in the woods and heading over to the beach! “Couldn’t have asked for a better weekend,” she said. However, Jenelle did go on to say that it won’t be easy having all the kids together at once! “Even though having all four kids on our weekends is a lot, I love being a mom and love the responsibility.”

