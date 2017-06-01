‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Recap: Bow Wow Moves & Reginae & Brandon Fight

We’re only into episode 2 of ‘GUHHATL’s first-ever season and things are absolutely nuts! We finally get a deeper look into Bow Wow and Joie’s relationship. And, Brandon and Reginae’s explosive fight creates waves in the ATL that eventually involves their parents! Check out our recap!

When we left off last week on the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta premiere, Bow Wow‘s mixtape party was heating up. Some unwanted guests showed up, aka his old friends turned enemies, and sh-t was about to go down.

Now on the June 1 episode, things got even hotter. Before things got out of hand, Bow Wow had the unwanted guests escorted out of the club. When it came down to it, he had to think about his daughter, Shai, back home. And, the incident at the club really made him question moving to the ATL to record his next album.

Although Bow didn’t divulge too much about his beef with his old friends, he hinted at a few things. It sounded like he and his friends had a falling out because of his success in the industry. In a way, it was like they apparently felt like he owed them something.

After his mixtape party, Bow traveled back to LA, with a bouquet of flowers for the mother of his child, Joie. Remember, on the premiere, Bow said that he thought she was “the one,” so he was going to try and bring his family back together. But, when Bow walked in, Joie was not expecting it. He said he was done with his player ways, but she kept her guard up. Joie said that Bow embarrassed her with an Instagram post of him in the ATL with a bunch of girls; aka, the hotel party her threw during the premiere.

In the end, Joie told him not to come to her house unannounced unless he was going to be with her, because their daughter was starting to question their relationship and its future. Bow didn’t put up an argument. In fact, he admitted he had to work on himself.

People just dont understand how hard it is doing what i do and at the same time trying to please everyone. My career or family I'm torn between the two! Shit is getting REAL TONIGHT on #guhhatl on @wetv 9/8c 💔 co parenting can be hard. I have to figure this out. A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

But, Bow then decided to go back to the ATL for 3-4 months to record his album with JD and Da Brat. He said that it was all to provide money for his family. When he broke the news to Joie [just one day before he left], she broke down in tears. She said that she felt like a single parent because he’s always out or working. Bow just told her that he couldn’t stop doing what he does. And, she eventually accepted it.

Then, Reginae and Zonnique met face-to-face after their fathers fought on social media and Reginae immersed herself into the drama. And, remember, on last week’s episode, Reginae and Zonnique made an agreement not to involve themselves. The longtime friends basically squashed everything, with Zonnique being understanding that Reginae had to stick up for her family.

Back in the ATL, all hell broke loose at Zonnique’s last minute photoshoot [that Brandon got pissed about because she didn’t tell him]. Oh and Ayana is now her new stylist since she quit her job at the boutique.

When Reginae showed up at the photoshoot, Brandon made a comment that she should go worry about the Black Lives Matter Movement instead of putting in her two cents about Zonnique’s outfit. Basically, Reginae thought Zonnique’s revealing outfit was “cute” and Brandon thought it was too sexy. Reginae continued to make comments and Brandon got fed up. And, the two went at it! As soon as Brandon brought up Reginae’s father, Lil Wayne, she went nuts. And, we all know by now that you don’t mess with Reginae’s parents.

Tonight find out what happens when you mention Lil Wayne to @colormenae she not having it….. 😡😡 ITS ABOUT TO GO DOWN. #guhhatl all new episode tonight at 9/8c on @wetv join us on twitter using #guhhatl in your tweets A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Here’s how it goes down in the hip hop community in the ATL: Once you bring the parents into it, sh-t’s going to get nasty. So, you can bet that Miss Deb handed Brandon’s ass to him when she found out that he brought up Lil Wayne AND fought with his 17-year-old daughter. And, that’s when it ended.

We can’t wait for next week’s episode when Toya, Miss Deb, and Tiny discuss what happened at the photoshoot. Get ready for the claws to come out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brandon took it too far?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.