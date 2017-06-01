Fifth Harmony Drops Their First Single Post-Camila Cabello — Listen To ‘Down’

It’s still weird for us to write out the members of Fifth Harmony — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — without adding Camila Cabello’s name. But after just one listen of their song ‘Down’ today, June 2, we’ve realized that they’re going to be A-OK.

Fifth Harmony is back to work — and not from home! They’ve teamed up with Gucci Mane, 37, for the total bop that is “Down,” and it’s got us excited AF for the group’s next album. The soon-to-be-hit is upbeat, fun and so catchy that we dare you to listen without getting it stuck in your head. Gucci’s feature is epic, but of course it’s the ladies that we’re focused on. Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui will be performing the single for the first time on Good Morning America later today, along with their hit “Work From Home.” Can’t wait!

The girl group will also be performing at iHeart Radio’s Summer ’17 weekend in Miami, FL (June 9-10), and fans can enter to win a VIP trip with the band! So cool. We can definitely expect them to perform “Down” at the event, and who’s to say that they won’t debut other never-before-heard material? You never know — it could happen!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

When push come to shove

You show me love

Long as you’re holding me down

I’m gonna keep loving you down I need somebody with some patience

‘Cause you know I got a temperament

Yeah, you got a reputation

Nothing that a little love can’t fix

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Fifth Harmony’s new track “Down?” Tell us in the comments below if you love it…or if you still miss Camila!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.