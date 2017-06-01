Trump’s New Birth Control Coverage Allows Anyone To Deny Access For Female Employees

The Trump administration is on the brink of repealing birth control in more ways than you may have thought. In a new leaked draft of the president’s new coverage plan, nearly anyone can deny women access to contraception. Planned Parenthood EXCLUSIVELY told us what this can mean for women!

President Donald Trump, 70, seems to be following through with his plan to repeal Obamacare entirely; which means, no birth control coverage without a co-pay [for most health insurance plans]. On Wednesday, May 31, the Trump administration’s contraception proposal was leaked. And, it revealed that nearly all employers can request an exemption to birth control coverage by citing religious or moral reasons, according to Vox. This means that women who were covered under Obama‘s Affordable Care Act, may have to pay out of pocket for their contraception needs.

In the Affordable Care Act, the Obama administration ruled birth control an essential health service, which required most employers to cover all contraceptives in their insurance plans at zero cost. The rule even made an exemption for houses of worship and religious non-profits.

However, the Trump administration will possibly overhaul the ACA. The docs state that requiring anyone to cover birth control, defies religious freedom. Trump’s rule would go into effect immediately, with a 60-day comment period.

So, women, what does this mean for you? HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with Planned Parenthood about the proposal. “This rule would mean women across the country could be denied insurance coverage for birth control on a whim from their employer or university,” Dana Singiser, Vice President for Public Policy and Government Relations at Planned Parenthood Federation of America said.

How can this rule impact the personal lives of women? — “It makes a farce of the Trump administration’s so-called ‘women’s empowerment’ agenda and endangers a woman’s ability to make the most basic and personal of decisions – when and if to have a child. It would expand the Supreme Court’s Hobby Lobby ruling to allow any employer – including huge, publicly traded companies – to deny birth control coverage to their employees. Think about it: Under this rule, bosses will be able to impose their personal beliefs on their female employees’ private medical decisions.”

What does this mean for the progress we’ve made under the ACA? — “This is the latest in a long line of attacks on women’s health we’ve seen from this administration. Birth control is essential for women’s health and lives, and should never be a decision made by a woman’s employer. In the last decade, we’ve made important progress advancing the cause of women’s health: Unintended pregnancy is at an all-time low today thanks in part to expanded access to birth control, an Affordable Care Act provision that saved women an estimated $1.4 billion in its first year alone. This measure threatens that progress. The Trump administration should not release it.”

Trump’s new rule VS. the ACA — “The rule, if issued in the leaked format allows insurers to opt out of providing coverage, on the basis of any religious or moral objection, and for the first time would allow individuals to request their health insurance companies not cover birth control. The rule does maintain the accommodation worked out by the Obama administration as a voluntary option, presumably for employers who want to provide coverage but don’t want to pay for it. The birth control accommodation put into place by the Obama administration ensured that employers and schools could not impose their religious views on others, by providing women access to no-copay birth control regardless of their employers’ or schools’ objection to birth control.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Trump’s leaked rule?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.