Divorce Selfies Are Apparently A Thing & They’re So Awkward — See Hilarious Pics

Divorce has got to be one of toughest things couples could possibly go through, but some pairs have decided to make it kind of funny! Divorcees have been snapping selfies after signing the papers and you have to see pics from this bizarre trend!

Did divorces just get an added sense of humor? Couples on their way out of the courthouse have started posing for selfies in celebration of their split. Some pairs celebrated their amicable decision to go their separate ways, but others definitely seemed to catch their former other half off guard. The trend found its’ way onto Instagram and these pictures in all their awkward glory have us cracking up!

One woman posted on her Instagram, “More excited than out our wedding day. #heresyoursign#divorceselfie.” She shared a photograph of herself with her husband as they grinned with their divorce papers in hand. One couple hilariously ended up wearing the same patterned shirt to their divorce! “Typical us, we accidentally wore the same shirt to divorce court. Divorce final today but I’ll always love this man,” one half of the couple joked on his Insta. It was sweet to see pairs still showing each other love even though things didn’t work out between them.

One couple definitely had a kind of amazing divorce day. They ran into Bill Murray, 66, after they signed the papers! “D’day was classy. It was full of hugs, giggles and high fives. I’m so lucky to call this guy my best friend. He deserves nothing but the world. Cheers, Matty. 🍻” she wrote in her Instagram caption. How hilarious was that?

HollywoodLifers, do you think this trend is crazy? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.