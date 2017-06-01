Chloe Moretz Slams Her Own Movie For Body-Shaming Poster: ‘I’m Appalled’

The marketing team behind ‘Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs’ is being accused of body-shaming on the movie’s poster — and even the film’s star, Chloe Moretz, is livid about the message that’s been sent. She went OFF on Twitter about it, and you can see her rant here.

The upcoming movie, Red Shoes & The 7 Dwarfs, is a parody of Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs. The animated film stars Chloe Moretz as the voice of a princess who wears a pair of red shoes that transform her from short and curvy to tall and slim when she wears them. However, she risks losing the shoes when seven princes try to steal them and break a curse that has turned them into dwarfs. A movie poster for the film came out at the Cannes Film Festival, which shows both versions of the princess side by side with the tagline, “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?”

Plus-size model Tess Holliday caught a glimpse of this poster on May 30, and was NOT pleased with the message it sent. “How did this get approved by an entire marketing team?” she tweeted. “Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?” She tagged Chloe specifically in the post, and the actress responded with her own disapproval. “I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes,” she wrote. “I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team. Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety.”

Still, Chloe made sure to defend the movie, which she’s clearly very proud of. “The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me,” she added. “I am sorry for the offense that as beyond my creative control.”

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

After this backlash, Red Shoes producer, Sujin Hwang, confirmed that the marketing campaign had been terminated. “Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the important of inner beauty,” she said in a statement. “We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of who had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”

