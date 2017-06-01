Carrie Underwood Slams Stanley Cup Refs After Predators’ Loss: These Calls Are ‘Awful’

The Nashville Predators lost game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals 4-1, and Carrie Underwood was NOT having it. During the game, she even let her frustration out on Twitter as she supported her husband’s team!

Carrie Underwood, 34, is one of the Nashville Predators’ biggest fans, and she was obviously cheering them on against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals on May 31. Unfortunately, things didn’t go the Preds’ way, and they suffered a 4-1 loss, putting them down 2-0 in the series, and Carrie was pretty pissed at the refs abouti it. “How was that not a penalty!?” she tweeted at one point during the game. “This game is being called so insanely awful, I can’t even…” It seems she wanted to go off even more, but managed to restrain herself.

“Just told my manager that she might have to lock me out of my own twitter!” Carrie added, with multiple emojis. “#PredsPride #IJustLoveMyHusband.” Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher, is the captain of the Predators, and this is the team’s first time EVER making it to the finals of the Stanley Cup, so obviously there’s a lot of pressure on the team! Despite the loss, though, Carrie had a great experience in Pittsburgh, and is looking forward to the rest of the series. “There’s still a lot of hockey to be played,” she tweeted. “Let’s show ’em how we do it in #Smashville!!!! Thanks #PPGPaintsArena for having us & to all the Pens fans who were super sweet to us!”

Although this game wasn’t very close, game 1 was an absolute nail biter, with the Preds overcoming a 3-0 deficit to tie things up after dominating the second and third periods. The Pens ended up winning 5-3 with an empty netter in the last two minutes, but it was a much closer game than the score let on.

The teams will face off again in game 3 on June 2 in Nashville, giving the Preds their first series opportunity to take on the defending champions at home. It’s obviously a HUGE game, but the guys have the entire city of Nashville supporting them as they aim for a historic championship win. Plus, we’ll be waiting on the edge of our seats to see which country star will be singing the National Anthem, too…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Carrie blaming the refs?

