Awww, baby! Brie Bella posted very personal photos from her difficult 21-hour May 9 labor in a YouTube video. The sweet collage is a must see as she reveals intimate never before seen moments with husband, Daniel Bryan and sister, Nikki Bella by her side.



WWE beauty Brie Bella, 33, is making everyone cry after posting a video full of sweet personal photos from her May 9 labor. The wrestler gave birth to a daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, while her retired wrestler husband, Daniel Bryan, 36, and twin sister, Nikki Bella, 33, were lovingly by her side. The star has been open about her pregnancy for a while now so it wasn’t much of a surprise when she decided to share the detailed moments of her big day.

“I wanted to share some really personal intimate pictures with you guys of my labor. Something I feel like people don’t realize is how hard labor can be, but also is all the people who really support you in labor,” Brie says to her fans in the video. “My husband never left my side, which was amazing. All the 21 hours he literally spent right next to me, helped me breathe through contractions, encouraging me.” We are smitten! She also commented that her sister helped her push in the final hours of birth. See pics of Brie and Daniel here!

The couple got engaged in Sep. 2013 and were married in April 2014. They announced they were expecting baby Birdie in Oct. 2016 and have been making headlines ever since. Now that Birdie has been born, Brie is sure to be busier than ever. She recently announced that she is training for her return to wrestling and is working hard to get her body toned and ready to go. We all can’t wait to see the new mommy and her supportive family back in the spotlight and better than ever before!

