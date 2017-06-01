Brad Pitt ‘Finally Open’ To Finding Love After Heartbreaking Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt has been very transparent about his heartache during the divorce from his wife Angelina Jolie. However, a source now tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s finally feeling better — and is open to love again!

Is Brad Pitt, 53, now Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor?! After Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad filed for divorce on Sept. 20, 2016, the Allied actor spent a lot of time reflecting on himself and his past mistakes. Now, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that 9 months later, he’s finally getting ready to date again.

“Make no mistake about it, Brad’s priority is absolutely his kids right now,” the insider explained. “They are his life and he’s making sure they are happy, safe, and surrounded by love. Saying that, Brad does realize he doesn’t want to be alone forever and having someone to love again is appealing.” Aw! Brad may have made a few mistakes with Angie, but at his core he’s a good man, and we knew he could be a great partner to some lucky lady!

“Brad is a passionate, emotional guy who loves being in love so it will definitely happen,” explained the source. “After a lot of work on himself he’s finally open to it — down the road. For now he still needs to put in more time working on himself and his new healthy life.” That seems like a wise choice, but we can’t wait to see who he might end up with! Hopefully someone sweet and classy with as much star-power as him… maybe his buddy George Clooney’s wife Amal has a friend she can set him up with!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Brad is ready to date again, or is it too soon? Let us know!

