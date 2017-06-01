Have Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Decided Not To Get Married? Their Plans Revealed

Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, have caught the love bug! The pair has been going strong for over a year and a half, celebrating holidays together, going on family trips and more. Even though many speculated the country star would get down on a knee and pop the question, they’re still very much enjoying the honeymoon phase. “Blake and Gwen are having a wonderful time being together and they know everyone is waiting for them to get engaged and get married,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And as much as they have talked about that, they have also talked about not ruining a good thing with an extra title.”

“One thing they often bring up is how they could be the modern-day Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and be together forever but never get married,” our Blake and Gwen insider added. “They would be equally happy with that route as well. They are taking it all in stride and are refusing to be pressured into doing something that they don’t want to do. Blake and Gwen are on the same wavelength with each other and that is why their relationship is working so well.”

The lovebirds celebrated the finale of The Voice on May 22, enjoying the emotional moment to the fullest. The two packed on the PDA in a sweet pic, proving they’re just as crazy about each other as ever. Blake constantly gushes over his stunning counterpart, recently sharing his thoughts while accepting Country Artist of 2017 at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21. Taking the stage, he revealed, “I felt like the luckiest guy anyway because Gwen is here with me.”

Blake must be feeling the pressure of his fans, who recently urged him to pop the question! After Gwen’s image was projected on the Empire State Building on April 20, many wrote him via social media and suggested that he propose. One wrote, “Get married. You have waited long enough and I guarantee you won’t find another one like her,” while another added, “Marry her at the top of the Empire State Building.” Either way, we’re sure they have many magical years ahead!

