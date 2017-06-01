Ayesha Curry Giving Steph Motivational Speeches Before Every Game

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha is his biggest cheerleader and is desperate to see her husband’s Golden State Warriors take home the 2017 NBA Championship. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s giving him motivational speeches before each game to help get his psych on.

No one is rooting harder for Steph Curry to take home a second NBA Championship with his Golden State Warriors than his beloved wife Ayesha, 28. She’s his rock and the celebrity chef is using her powers of persuasion to help get her husband in the right head space before each game. “Ayesha has been giving Steph motivational speeches before every game to get him psyched up. She’s always his biggest fan and supporter,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Whatever she’s telling him has certainly worked, as the Warriors are the first team to go 12-0 in the playoffs, sweeping through three teams on their way to meeting up with LeBron James, 32, and his Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals for the third year in a row. “Ayesha is desperate for Steph and the Warriors to beat LeBron and the Cavs. She feels that the Warriors got robbed last season in the finals and when she spoke out about it she got attacked. She wants Steph and his teammates to crush the Cavs so there is no doubt who the best team in the world is,” our insider adds.

We’ve dying to see if she hits up Twitter like she did in the 2016 finals, where she trolled LeBron a few times. She really lost it though when Steph got ejected in a crucial game six for throwing his mouthguard. “I’ve lost all respect. I’m sorry this is rigged for money. Or ratings, I’m not sure which. Just saw it live, sorry,” she tweeted and oh man did she catch Hell for it. The mother of two later apologized, but the damage was done as she got absolutely roasted online by Cavs fans.

