Angelina Jolie: How Pax, Maddox & Kids Are Making 1st Birthday Without Brad Pitt Special

June 4th is a monumental day for Angelina Jolie because it’s the first birthday she’ll spend without Brad Pitt. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Pax, Maddox, and the rest of the kids are going to make their mom’s celebration extra special.

The only thing worse than being single on Valentine’s Day is spending your birthday alone. Luckily, that’s not the case for Angelina Jolie, 41, who has six adorable children ready to make her celebration incredibly special since this is the first one she’ll be spending without Brad Pitt, 53, in 12 years. “Angie’s birthday is coming up but there won’t be any family reunion,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She and the kids will have a small celebration. The kids love special days like this and want to go all out for their mother.” So what’s their plan?

Being the oldest of the group, “Pax and Maddox are leading the charge and they are all working on personal art projects to give her as gifts and plan on making her a birthday cake from scratch,” the source continues. Sounds delicious! “The kids love their mother and are very aware this will be a more difficult birthday since the split.” Nothing makes the actress-turned director happier than spending quality time with her children on holidays. For Memorial Day, the gang cooked up some BBQ in the backyard in honor of Shiloh‘s birthday that occurred just a few days prior. It was an ongoing party!

Since the divorce, both Angie and Brad have developed a stronger passion for art. The fact that the kids are preparing DIY projects for their mom’s birthday is definitely going to make her smile. But if there’s one thing the Tomb Raider alum would love to do on her big day it’s spend time with her mom, Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2007. Angie really needed her mother when she and Brad were having problems and it would be really lovely if she were around for her 42nd birthday.

