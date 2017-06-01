Amanda Stanton Returning To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ After Josh Murray Split

YESSS!!! Amanda Stanton is ready to give love another shot after splitting with fiance Josh Murray. We’ve got the new details on how she’s heading back to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ for season four.

Back to where it all began! Amanda Stanton got engaged to Josh Murray during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise season three, and even though that relationship imploded, she’s hoping that she can still find love among Bachelor Nation hunks. The 27-year-old mother of two is heading back to Paradise for season four to test her luck with castoffs from The Bachelorette, according to a new report in Us Weekly, and Reality Steve also confirmed the casting news. The mag reports that 32-year-old Josh will NOT be returning to the summertime show, so she doesn’t have to worry about having a jealous ex around as she tried to meet the next man of her dreams.

Amanda and Josh were one of three couples to get engaged at the end of BiP season three, and they made it as far as going house hunting together in Southern California while he bonded with her daughters. Unfortunately they had a big blowout fight in Dec. of 2016 and everything unravelled from there, with the couple calling it quits for good in Jan. of 2017.

“When we were on the show, it felt like I had met the love of my life,” she told Us in April. “It’s really hard, I think, to move on from that. I think we’re both having a hard time moving on. There’s a lot of things and situations in the real world you don’t experience while you’re there [in Paradise],” she added. Everyone on the show warned her about Josh’s temper, and his ex-fiance Andi Dorfman, 30, even wrote about it in her memoir! But Bachelor Ben Higgins‘ season 20 castoff followed her heart, even though it led her down the wrong path.

Of the couples who got engaged on the show last time around, only Evan Bass, 34, and Carly Waddell, 29, are still happily together. In addition to Amanda and Josh’s split, firefighter Grant Kemp, 28, and Lace Morris broke up in Nov. 2016, just two months after the show’s Sept. 6 finale aired. Hopefully Amanda will have better luck this time around. Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher‘s rejects Chase McNary, 28, and Robby Hayes, 28, are reportedly aboard, and producers are looking at a number of current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay‘s throw aways, so Amanda have a hot group of guys to choose from.

