Amanda Seyfried Reprising Her Role In ‘Mamma Mia’ Sequel & Fans Are Flipping Out

Relativit/REX/Shutterstock

‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!’ Amanda Seyfried is ready to impress ABBA fans after it was announced that she will reprise her decade old loving role as Meryl Streep’s daughter in the highly-anticipated ‘Mamma Mia’ sequel.

Amanda Seyfried, 31, announced that she is reprising her memorable role of Sophie Sheridan, the daughter of Meryl Streep‘s character in the sequel to the popular musical comedy, Mamma Mia. The ABBA inspired film appropriately called Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, is set for production soon and has a release date of July 20, 2018. It’s been about a decade since Amanda sang and danced her way to movie star status in the original film, which earned a whopping $144 million in the U.S., and we can’t wait to see her step it up and make her character come alive once again!

ABBA members, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are also fully supportive of the new film. They’ll be providing music and lyrics for the it and will also serve as executive producers. Since her appearance in the first Mamma Mia, Amanda has gone on to star in and look dashing on the red carpet for many high profile films including Dear John, Les Miserables, and Lovelace.

It’s not just Amanda’s career that’s been taking off though. Her personal life has been equally busy and exciting. She eloped and got married to actor Thomas Sadoski, 40, in early Mar 2017 and gave birth to a baby daughter a couple of weeks later. In addition to her happy moments, the blonde beauty has been open to the public about her struggles with anxiety and has often discussed her battle with OCD in particular. She’s become not only a talented and lovable actress but a relatable one too. With a thriving career like hers, we bet the Mamma Mia sequel is just one of many more greats to come!

Amanda Seyfried Will Star in a "Mamma Mia" Sequel https://t.co/uvpgezhwAc #MammaMia — Mama Mia Fan (@MamamiafanFan) June 2, 2017

Today's news: Amanda Seyfried has just signed a deal to star in 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!' — Farizul #OPAHs4 (@farizulikhmal) June 2, 2017

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Amanda reprising her Mamma Mia role with Meryl Streep? Tell us now!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.