Defenseless Adopted Teen Girl, 16, Drop-Kicked & Starved To Death In Iowa Home

This is so horrific! A 16-year-old Iowa girl has died following one of the worst cases of child abuse authorities there have ever seen. We’ve got the details on how poor Sabrina Ray was drop-kicked, tortured and starved to death by her adoptive family.

If you ever needed proof that there really are monsters that live among us, look no further than the relatives of adopted teen Sabrina Ray. The 16-year-old Perry, Iowa girl endured unthinkable suffering, torture and starvation and finally passed away on May 12. Now authorities are revealing what she went through following the arrests of five relatives. Sabrina weight just 56 pounds when she died, and authorities say the abuse and neglect had been going on for some time. Adoptive parents Marc and Misty Ray were away on vacation at Disney World with one of their sons at the time of her death, and they were subsequently arrested and charged with child endangerment resulting in death and 10 other child endangerment, negligence and kidnapping counts.

In court documents released on May 31, it was revealed that Sabrina and two other adopted disabled girls in the care of Marc and Misty, were “secretly confined and had suffered unreasonable force, torture and cruelty for an extended period of time.” Brother Justin Ray, 20, allegedly drop-kicked Sabrina down a flight of basement stairs in mid-April, which left her unable to walk, talk, eat or drink normally after that. The cruelty didn’t end there, as he also kicked her in the chin causing bruising and bleeding in the days before her death.

Justin and adoptive grandma Carla Bousman, 62 are named as accomplices in Sabrina’s sad death, as they stand accused of kidnapping and torturing the disabled girl, then trying to cover up her injuries that led to her death. A cousin who lived at the home, 20-year-old Josie Raye Bousman, admitted to injuring Sabrina and denying her food and water. What a complete house of horrors!<

As if her life with the Ray’s wasn’t tragic enough, she ended up there after being placed in foster care in 2011 because her biological parents — including a father who was a recovering meth addict and alcoholic — pleaded guilty to child endangerment according to The Des Moines Register. The Ray family then formally adopted her in 2013. It’s so sad that Sabrina’s short life was filled with so much physical and emotional trauma.

