Nashville Predators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguin Live Stream: Watch The NHL Finals Online

The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping to leave their home ice 2-0 after game two of the Stanley Cup Finals. We’ve got your way to live stream the action on May 31 at 8pm EST.

The Pittsburgh Penguins jumped ahead in defense of their 2016 Stanley Cup victory against the Nashville Predators in game one of the NHL Championship. They burst out with a 3-0 lead in the first period and hung on to the lead despite the Pred’s three goals in the third period, which the Pen’s countered with two more of their own. It’s seasoned vets versus the new, as Nashville is playing in their very first Stanley Cup championship. Pittsburgh has game two advantage at home again in PPG Paints Arena before the action moves to Music City for game three.

While the game was high scoring for the Penguins, their shots on goal were pathetic. They went a massive 37 minutes without a single attempt to get past Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne, 34. It was the lowest-ever shots on goal for a winning team in a Stanley Cup Final game, yet of their 12 attempts, they managed to get five past Pekka. It also hurt that the third goal in the first period was from Nashville’s own defenseman Mattias Ekholm, 27, as the puck bounced off of his leg and into the next to score for his opponents. “It was a different game,” Pekka said after the match-up. “I can’t remember facing that kind of game before.” After only seven saves throughout three periods, that’s an understatement.

Nashville might have been a little rusty after so much rest time, as they dispatched the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 in their Western Conference Final series and hadn’t played a competitive game since back on May 22. The Penguins on the other hand had a brutal series against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Final that went to seven games, with the Pen’s finally coming up on top in nail biting 3-2 double overtime win to secure their place in the NHL Championship.

Guentzel goes short side roof, @penguins fans blow the roof off the building. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Q7VIFxamVl — NHL (@NHL) May 30, 2017

