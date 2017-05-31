Trevor Noah Recalls The Day His Abusive Stepfather Shot His Mother In The Head

Trevor Noah shared a chilling story about his past on May 31. In a new interview, ‘The Daily Show’ host revealed that all he felt was ‘rage’ when his abusive stepfather fatally shot his mother, Patricia in the head. Trevor also divulged the shocking sentence his mother’s ex-husband received.

Trevor Noah, 33, relived the most terrifying day of his life on May 30. The talk show host, who’s usually known for his comical jokes and his witty satire, was poker-faced in a new interview with PEOPLE. Trevor traveled back in time to the beginning of his adulthood, when he got the call from his brother, that his mother, Patricia, had been fatally shot. The host’s abusive stepfather was convicted of attempted murder, but only sentenced to probation.

Trevor failed to reveal the exact time that the shooting occured. However, he said that his stepfather shot his mother following their divorce. Patricia miraculously survived after the bullet missed both her brain and arteries. The bullet went into the back of her head and out her nose.

“I remember after the shooting, my mother was in the hospital, and all I felt was rage,” Trevor recalled. “My mother said to me, ‘Don’t hate him for doing this, but rather pity him because he too is a victim, in his own way, of a world that has thrust upon him an idea of masculinity that he has subscribed to and is now a part of. As for myself, I do not wish to imbue myself with a hatred that only I will carry.’”

On this day we celebrate you but everyday we honour you. The rock of the nation and the makers of men. Happy Mother's Day, Momma. A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on May 8, 2016 at 7:29am PDT

Trevor admitted to the magazine that his mother’s advice took him quite a while to comprehend. However, once he understood the meaning of her words, he turned them into a lifestyle. “I think watching my mom, her growth post-shooting, our family and the way we became stronger, really became the example that I chose to live by,” he explained. “That’s really what I’ve stuck to, and that’s how I try to live my life every day.”

He also confessed that he lived a life of segregation and poverty before his mother’s shooting. Trevor even penned a book about his childhood adversity, titled, “Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood”. And, although he’s had challenging times, Trevor admitted that he never let hardship hinder his comical spirit. What an incredible person.

