Travis Scott’s got that cash money! The rapper flaunted a wad of cash on his latest date with Kylie Jenner on May 30 in Calabasas. Was this a deliberate move on Travis’ part to get in a dig at Tyga, who’s notoriously had money troubles in the past?

Travis Scott, 25, and a makeup-free Kylie Jenner, 19, were out and about on a date in Calabasas on May 30. Kylie kept her look super casual in an oversized black t-shirt and baggie pants. Travis and Kylie made a quick stop at CVS, where the rapper was spotted walking with a huge wad of bills in his hand. Travis’ cash was in the clear view of the paparazzi, making it seem like he wanted his money to be seen!

Considering how Kylie’s ex Tyga, 27, has encountered money troubles over the years, could Travis have been flashing his cash with Kylie to taunt her ex Tyga? Maybe, maybe not! Back in 2016, Tyga was sued for at least $150,000 for his refusal to return a Ferrari and other damages. He was also sued for a landlord in the summer of 2015 for failing to pay back rent and has had a number of other legal issues involving his finances in the past.

A source close to Travis told HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Travis thinks Tyga is a “fool” for letting Kylie slip away. Well, Tyga isn’t quite ready to say goodbye yet. We’ve also found out that Tyga has been texting Kylie constantly, but she’s been ignoring him. She thinks Tyga is just being “immature” and “bitter” that she’s moved on and isn’t looking back at the moment. Kylie and Travis have been inseparable since they started dating and seem very serious about each other.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis is flaunting his money to shade Tyga? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.