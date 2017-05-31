T.I. & Tiny Fans Are Still Shook Over Their Divorce Blowout On Show — See Devastated Tweets

The season finale of ‘T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle’ aired on May 29, and you can bet it was all about their explosive split. Watch a clip of them going at it, then see fans react to the breakup, which feels fresh all over again!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and T.I., 36, are still going through one of the biggest Hollywood breakups of the century, and on the season finale of their reality show on May 29, it went down for us to see firsthand! “For those who don’t understand, Tip had some infidelities with a girl who I hired. And that girl is one of the reasons why I got my own house,” Tiny said in a confessional. But T.I. had another point of view. “There’s levels to this shit,” he also fired back at her in the episode. “I spent millions on you. What the f*ck are you saying?” Watch the wild clip of Tiny flat-out accusing the rapper of cheating above!

Can you blame fans for freaking out over the series finale? “I keep hoping TI and Tiny will get back together– this is hard,” one fan tweeted after watching. “Whyy?!! It seriously breaks my heart.. damn,” another commented on Instagram. “T.I. & Tiny shows that forever ain’t really FOREVER,” another lamented on Twitter, along with the broken heart emoji. Too true. Check out more tweets below and try not to tear up yourself:

I hate they're putting their issues on tv..but then again I'm here watching it #FamilyHustle pic.twitter.com/9BMKk3ShdV — Maranda Chelsea (@Maranda_Chelsea) May 30, 2017

Clearly you failed supporting her emotionally #FamilyHustle — ♓️✨ (@dioruadore) May 30, 2017

Tip been cheating for a minute. Though I was rooting for them to work it out..I'm glad Tiny is standing her ground #FamilyHustle — ✨Coco✨ (@Cocoluvsball) May 30, 2017

As we know, Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. in Dec. 2016, but they’ve yet to make it official. Many fans had hoped for a reconciliation, but as we saw in the final episode of the show — which had six seasons — it’s never going to happen.

