Tiger Woods Arrest Video Released — Watch Live Stream

Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest in Jupiter, Florida on Memorial Day, May 29, seriously shocked the world. Today, May 31, the dash cam video of the incident is going to be released by the cops via live stream so fans can see exactly what happened when he was taken in!

The footage was filmed early in the morning on Memorial Day by the dash cam in a police car and reportedly shows Tiger asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle. The authorities have stated that Tiger was passed out when they came over to the car. While Tiger was found around 8 miles away from his Jupiter, Florida home, he told cops — while under the influence — that he thought he was in Los Angeles driving toward Orange County. The golf champ has publicly stated that alcohol was not involved in the incident and he blames his actions on an “unexpected reaction to prescription medications.” Click here to see famous celebrity mugshots.

While Tiger has apologized for the incident and is trying to move on, fans immediately took to social media to poke fun at the celeb by creating memes of his mugshot. We have no doubt those same followers will be very interested to see what happened when Tiger was arrested. The shocking video of the incident will be released via live stream as soon as it becomes available. Continue to refresh this page to see the video when it is posted!

