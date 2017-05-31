Courtesy of NBC, Twitter

Move over Simon, there’s a new judge in town! On the May 30 premiere of ‘America’s Got Talent’, Cowell’s son, Eric, 3, hopped right in his father’s seat! The adorable little boy took over and began hitting the big red button on the judge’s table! This is the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

We already knew that America’s Got Talent, had a cast shakeup when Tyra Banks, 43, replaced Nick Cannon, 36, as the show’s host. However, we didn’t know that Simon Cowell, 57, was going to be replaced by his son, Eric, 3! LOL! While we’re only joking, it was still the cutest thing ever when little Eric took over Simon’s judging duties!

The music mogul’s first child sat on his dad’s lap and completely took over! Simon showed his sensitive side when he couldn’t stop smiling. “Are you trying to do my job?”, he asked his son. “Yes,” Eric replied, while he continued to press Simon’s big red button over and over. “That is my job!”, Simon proclaimed. It looks like someone is following in his father’s footsteps!

Simon’s adorable son wasn’t the only surprise of the season 12 premiere! The first contender of the new season blew us away and it was a chicken… seriously. The chicken, named Jokgu, flawlessly played “America The Beautiful” on the keyboard with its beak! As you could have guessed, everyone’s jaw dropped. And, the chicken got four yes’s from the judges, Simon, Heidi Klum, 43, Mel B, 42, and Howie Mandel, 61!

The AGT premiere was jam-packed with other incredible moments such as Mel B’s first golden buzzer moment of the competition! Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12-year-old ventriloquist phenomenon took the stage with her bunny puppet named “Petunia” and blew the judges away. She performed the classic song “Summertime”, and received a standing ovation from the audience AND all four judges! And, that’s when she earned herself the first golden buzzer of the season! Watch the incredible moment, right here!

HollywoodLifers, which act was your favorite from the premiere of AGT?

