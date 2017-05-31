Did Venus Williams Just Reveal The Gender Of Serena’s Baby? — See What She Let Slip

Whoops! Venus Williams just gave us a big hint as to what the sex of her sister, Serena’s baby is! AND, Venus even dished the on the baby names she and her sisters have discussed! Hopefully Serena was OK with her big sis spilling the beans…

Note to self: Venus Williams, 36, may not be able to keep a secret! The world now knows that Serena, 35, may be having a little girl! After Venus landed her second-round win at the French Open on May 31, she got extra chatty in an interview with Eurosport.

The conversation quickly turned from her win against Japan’s Kurumi Nara to Serena’s pregnancy news. When she was asked what she wanted the baby to call her, Venus said, “She’s going to call me ‘favorite aunt.'” Then, Venus joked that she and her sisters, Lyndrea and Isha Price, have debated about baby names. “Every day we’re like, ‘Baby Vee, baby Isher, baby Lyn,’ so we all want the baby to be named after us.” LOL!

Serena — who has remained hush hush about her pregnancy — was actually at Roland Garros on Wednesday to watch her sister’s victory. She took a seat in the stands with her baby [girl?!], where she looked cute and casual in a white t-shirt and black sunnies.

We’re wondering if Serena’s actually going to get to announce any of her baby news in a planned manner. In case you forgot, Serena admitted that her Snapchat pregnancy reveal [April 19] was actually a complete accident!

“On social media you press the wrong button and…30 minutes later I missed 4 calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,’” Serena told Gayle King while speaking at a TED conference in Vancouver on April 25. “I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m getting… I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped.” But, the accidental reveal was no big deal to Serena. She later explained that she was only going to wait a few more days [at the time] to release the news.

Serena is about six months along in her first pregnancy with her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, 33. The pair announced their engagement back in December 2016, after Alexis popped the question when they were vacationing in Rome.

The tennis pro recently celebrated her impending wedding and first child in the beginning of May. She and her closest friends and family had a “magical” time in Miami while they showered Serena with love.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Serena’s having a girl?

