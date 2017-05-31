‘Bachelor’ Star Sean Lowe Savagely Cuts Wife Catherine’s Hair In Epic Prank Video

The couple that pranks together, stays together. Well, we hope so! After ‘Bachelor’ alum Catherine Giudici shared an embarrassing pic of her hubby Sean Lowe on social media on May 30, he decided to get back at her in an epic way — cutting off her hair and posting a video of the act!

All is fair in love and war, or at least that seems to be what Bachelor Nation couple Catherine Giudici, 31, and Sean Lowe, 33, think. The husband and wife appeared to be in an all out prank battle on May 30, with Catherine kicking things off by drawing a mustache on her hubby’s face while he was asleep and then sharing a pic of the silly look on Twitter and Instagram. Well, Sean didn’t take too kindly to that and then it was on. Click here to see pics of Bachelor and Bachelorette couples.

Oh, you wanna play games huh? A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on May 30, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

“Earlier today Catherine posted a picture of her drawing a mustache on me while I was asleep,” Sean said to the camera in a video he posted to Instagram later that day. “She thought it was real funny. I got something for you,” Sean said before turning the camera away from him as he walked into their dark bedroom and passed the playpen they have at the foot of their big bed — a place where their adorable baby boy Samuel Thomas presumably hangs out. When he arrived at his wife’s side of the bed we saw Catherine curled up under the fluffy white covers, with her long brown locks strewn about the pillow. Sadly, things were about to get dark, as Sean pulled out a pair of scissors and savagely cut his wife’s tresses, filming the whole prank to post online. Oh. My. God. Poor Catherine!

Sean Lowe likes to take naps. A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on May 30, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

When we think of how upset we’d be if someone messed with our do’, we have to say we don’t know if what Sean did was appropriate retribution for Cat drawing a mustache on him earlier in the day while he was sleeping. Well, yeah, she posted a pic of it to Instagram, but… HE CUT OFF HER HAIR! We’re just gonna have to wait to see how this whole thing plays out when the Bachelor alum wakes up!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Catherine and Sean’s prank war? How do you think she’s gonna react to the haircut prank? Give us all your thoughts below!

