Is Safaree Samuels sending a message Nicki Minaj? The producer posed for a photo with Remy Ma and Papoose for her birthday on May 30. But, three months ago, he said that Remy’s diss track about his ex was the ‘most disrespect record’ he’s ever heard. So, what’s really going on here?

It looks like Safaree Samuels, 35, just sent a bold message to his ex, Nicki Minaj, 34! The producer stuck his middle finger up to the camera with Nicki’s enemy, Remy Ma, 37, and her hubby, Papoose, 39, on May 30. The candid photo was taken for Remy’s birthday. However, was that really the only reason they snapped the pic?

“Been flying all day but i gotta say Happy Birthday to my girl [Remy Ma]!!”, Safaree captioned the photo. “Make sure you and [Papoose] are listening to paradise ok !! it will have yall in a good mood Love yall!! STRAIITTT”. Wait, did we miss the part where Safaree became best friends with Remy and Papoose?

Instagram users in the comments section had the same thought after they saw the photo. Commenters flooded the pic with snake emojis and some people even promoted Nicki’s track “No Frauds”. As you may know, “No Frauds” was Nicki’s clap back to Remy’s “shETHER”.

Like we said, just three months ago, Safaree seemed to be in Nicki’s corner when it came to her feud with Remy. When TMZ caught up with him on Feb. 28, he admitted that Remy’s diss track to Nicki was “the most disrespectful record I ever heard in my life.” So, what happened? Although he admitted that he would stay out of their “beef,” it looks like Safaree’s over following his own rules.

The producer’s scathing snap with the Love & Hip Hop Couple could have been a part two Nicki diss after he slammed her on The Wendy Williams Show back in March 2017. He told the talk show host that his ex of over a decade didn’t pay him for some of his collaborative efforts on the music that made her famous. In case you didn’t know, the pair were romantically involved for 12 years and they worked together during that time. Safaree sent Nicki one last message, where he told her to pay him and “do the right thing.” He also claimed that Nicki’s team attempted to stop him from talking on the show. Nicki never commented on his appearance.

As for Remy? — After her harsh diss track to Nicki, she came out and said that she was basically done with the feud since she laid it all out on the table. However, when she appeared on The Real [watch above], May 12, she said, “People don’t get that the dust has settled. But I can understand it’s kind of hard to see the dust settling when you’re in the grave under the dirt.” Yikes.

We’re fans of both Nicki and Remy. But, HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki should speak up about the photo?

