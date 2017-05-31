Rob Kardashian’s Alleged New Flame: Is He Hooking Up With Reality Star Mehgan James?

Has Rob Kardashian finally moved on from Blac Chyna? He’s reportedly dating former ‘Bad Girls Club’ and ‘Basketball Wives LA’ star, Mehgan James! The pair have allegedly been sneaking around like crazy! Get the shocking scoop!

Rob Kardashian, 29, may be off the market! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is reportedly dating a fellow reality star, Mehgan James, 27, according to Life & Style‘s latest issue, May 31. “They’ve been hooking up for almost three months,” a source told the mag. “She is a huge Kardashian fan and really likes him.” Wow!

So what’re the Kardashians thoughts on his alleged new relationship? — They’re reportedly not too happy. The Kardashians think that Mehgan is the last thing Rob needs right now, as reported by the mag. “She’s known for being out of control. They’re ready for him to find a kind, calm, woman, but that’s not happening.” Uh-oh.

Another person who’s probably not happy about Rob’s reported secret chick is his ex, Blac Chyna, 29. While Rob and Chyna’s tumultuous relationship is still playing out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the two have not been officially together for months.

Could Rob’s alleged relationship be a retaliation tactic against Chyna for her latest actions? Incase you forgot, Chyna was rumored to have reconciled with her ex, Tyga, 27, after the two were spotted together quite often. And, she was just caught leaving her hotel room in Washington D.C. while she FaceTimed a mystery man! One thing is for sure — The Kardashians know how to keep us entertained!

