Rihanna isn’t going to let haters keep her away from a good sushi dinner! After being called ‘fat’ in a disgusting blog on a sports website, she’s rocking her curves and looking gorgeous. We’ve got the pics!

Way to show ’em! Rihanna was just targeted in a cruel hit piece by Barstool Sports writer Chris “Spags” Spagnuolo, who went off on her in a super cruel body-shaming blog post. The site even tweeted it out, asking “Is Rihanna going to make fat the hot new trend?” It was completely mean-spirited and ripped the singer’s new curves in such a misogynistic way that the backlash forced the site to take it down after the writer himself became the target of threats. The “Work” star either didn’t hear about it or simply didn’t care as she hit up Nobu Malibu for dinner on May 30, fabulously dressed in an incredible off the shoulder belted tan jacket and matching slacks. Looking good is always the best revenge! CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF RIHANNA AT DINNER.

“Rihanna came and left Nobu with her manager and some friends. They arrived around 9:45pm and left shortly after midnight. They ordered a ton of sushi, sake and laughed over dinner. Everyone at her table seemed to be happy and enjoying each other’s company,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Ah RiRi, she’s just living her best life and not letting anyone get her down.

The ridiculous blog post accused her of having “high key thickness” as a precursor to “a world of ladies shaped like the Hindenburg loaded into one-piece bathing suits may be on the horizon now that Rihanna is traipsing around out there looking like she’s in a sumo suit.” He even accused her of “enjoying that good room service a bit too long,”

The writer estimated she was “pushing 180” when it comes to her current weight based on a paparazzi photo of her in a baggy shirt and tight jeans. He claimed that it is a “tough world to stomach” because Rihanna’s new look will inspire a universe “where all the hottest girls look like the humans in Wall-E. And just in time for summer too.” Gag!!! Someone pass us a vomit bag.

Site owner Dave Portnoy issued a totally sexist statement on May 31 in defense of Chris’ vile observations. “To be honest I don’t think the blog was as bad as many are making it out to be, but I’ll tell you this. It wasn’t that funny either and I could have told you with absolute certainty that feminists would hate it and use it as an example of ‘there goes Barstool being Barstool again.'” Umm, no dude. Hating on someone who is a fat shamer has nothing to do with feminism and everything to do with the fact that the guy is a bully and a coward and a garbage human being for calling out RiRi like he did.

HollywoodLifers, are you as offended by the writer fat shaming Rihanna as we are? Do you think they ever would have written such a hit piece if a male celebrity gained a little bit of weight?

