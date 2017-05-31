Nicki Minaj has been cranking out hit after hit lately! On May 31 she dropped a spicy teaser for her new song with Yo Gotti and Quavo called ‘Rake It Up,’ and she gave a shout out to Blac Chyna in it! Will these two be racing their luxury cars soon? See for yourself, here.

Nicki Minaj, 34, took the opportunity to shout out her pal Blac Chyna, 29, in her new song “Rake It Up” with Yo Gotti and Quavo, and she teased the line in a sexy new video on May 31! In the hot Instagram post, Nicki shows off her cleavage and “Barbie” necklace while rapping about her pal. “Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna,” she sings. Nicki Minaj has had her famous bubblegum pink Lambo for years, but a new purchase from Blac inspired her to bring it out to race!

Just weeks earlier on May 11, Blac Snapchatted a sexy red Ferrari that she got on her birthday. Nicki shared the video, saying “Ayo Chyna don’t make me have to pull out the HOT PINK Lamborghini on dat ass!!!!! U wanna race when I get to LA or naw? 😩HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GIRL!!!!!!! 💋💋💋🏎💨 @blacchyna #NoFrauds in 2017 🚷 #RedRari vs #PinkLambo #PickASidePickASide.” It’s unclear if the race already happened or if Nicki thought Blac would be more likely to accept the challenge via song, but we’re loving it.

This isn’t the first time that Nicki had given Blac Chyna a shout out in a song, either. Way back in 2012, when Blac was pregnant with Tyga’s son King Cairo, Nicki mentioned the model in a rhyme. At the time, Tyga was on the same record label as Nicki, and in a song with 2 Chainz called “I Luv Dem Stripperz” she said “Tell Tyga, lookin’ for this b*tch called Blac Chyna. Take a n*gga b*tch in a hot flash.” After that they got tighter and tighter, with some insiders even saying they were faking the friendship just to mess with Tyga. The new joint officially drops at midnight EST on June 1.

