Lil Mama has defended Chris Brown’s nasty beating of Rihanna in a shocking new interview, and we’re cringing over it. Watch the video of the ‘Lip Gloss’ singer tearing up as she talks about Chris’ past, then see his reaction!

“Look at Chris Brown. There’s always a rock being thrown at him. Maybe his heart is heartened,” Lil Mama, 27, said in an interview with Queenzflip and DJ G Money on the Flip Da Script podcast. But when one of the hosts pointed out that Chris, 28, abused Rihanna, 29, Lil Mama simply shook her head. “You’ve done things in your past that’s not on the record because you didn’t have the fame at the age of fifteen…your loved ones forgive you for it,” she said, starting to cry as she defended the other singer. “Imagine the whole world not forgiving you for something that you did. We’ve got to learn how to forgive each other.” Uh…no comment.

Chris then took to Instagram on May 31 to post the clip of Lil Mama’s interview. “I F*CK WIT YOU FOR THIS MOMMA,” he wrote in the caption, using the tear face, flexing bicep and heart emojis. In other words, he’s standing up for Lil Mama standing up for him. Watch the video of her interview below:

Of course, Chris Brown has faced backlash throughout the years for multiple offenses, but the most famous is certainly when he beat up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to five years of probation, plus six months of community service. Whether you forgive him or not, we know that we’ll never forget the photo of Rihanna’s brutally injured face.

