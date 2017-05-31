LeBron James Boiling Mad After Horrible Hate Crime: Bring Black In America Is ‘Tough’

This is unfathomable! An evil racist spray painted the “N” word on the outer gate of LeBron James‘ $20 million Brentwood, CA home overnight on May 31. Fortunately he and his family weren’t there at the time to witness the aftermath of the vile act, but he did hear about if after police responded to the hate crime. The Cleveland Cavaliers captain addressed the horrific incident at a press conference ahead of June 1’s opening game of the NBA finals against the Golden State Warriors. “If this is going to shed a light and keep the conversation going on my behalf, then I’m okay with it. My family is safe. At the end of the day that’s what’s important. It just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world and of America,” he told reporters with a crestfallen look on his face. “Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day,” he added.

The 32-year-old made reference to Emmett Till, the 14-year-old who was beaten and lynched by racists back in 1955 in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman. His tragic death became an iconic moment in the civil rights movement. “I think back to Emmett Till’s mom actually. It’s one of the first things I thought of. The reason she had an open casket was because she wanted to show the world what her son went through as far as a hate crime and being black in America,” he shared, looking so upset.

King James revealed how even though he seems to have everything, the color of his skin will always present hurdles. “No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough and we got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America,” he said. Security cameras caught the culprit in the act so we really hope the cops are able to track this guy down. LeBron is SUCH a great guy and a total class act, the fact that anyone would do something so cruel to him is just horrible.

