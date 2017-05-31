Kylie Jenner Completely Trusts Travis Scott After Suspecting Ex Tyga Of Cheating

Kylie Jenner got so used to worrying about Tyga cheating on her that she didn’t know what it felt like to trust someone! Now, she finally has that security with new boyfriend Travis Scott, and she’s loving it.

Poor Kylie Jenner! The 19-year-old is just now realizing that maybe her longtime relationship with Tyga, 27, wasn’t as healthy as she thought. As a matter of fact, the lack of trust is now totally obvious, since she’s finally with someone that she can truly rely on — Travis Scott, 25! “She is happy for the first time because she is in a relationship built on trust,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is never worried when Travis gets text messages that he could be sneaking a side piece behind her back the way she was often suspicious of Tyga.” See pics of the couple, here!

Kylie was very young when she first met Tyga, and it seems like she just thought every relationship was full of signs of possible infidelity. Luckily, that isn’t the case, and now she’s moved on with a real man that doesn’t make her question his loyalty. “Kylie has never been more happy or secure than she is with Travis,” continued the source. “She feels like this is her first real, healthy relationship as an adult.”

Kylie has definitely been through the ringer with Tyga. Though they have never confirmed any cheatingrumors, there’s been a lot of signs. Reports that she found evidence of cheating on his laptop derailed the relationship in 2016, and then again when he was caught messaging a 14-year-old, which he claimed was strictly business. Hopefully Kylie’s outlook on love has changed now, and she knows to demand better for herself!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie is better off with Travis? Let us know!

