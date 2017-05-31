Get it, girls! Kristen Stewart snapped some photos of her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, as she showed off her bra while hanging on the outside of a car. It’s no wonder why Kristen is so into her. She gets to be Stella’s own private photographer!

Kristen Stewart, 27, is one lucky woman to be dating someone so confident in her sexuality! The actress was spotted riding in a car with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, 27, on May 29, when they decided to stop and take some pictures. Stella was in the driver’s seat when she popped up outside the window to pose for the camera on Kristen’s phone. The model looked super fine in her jean jacket — and it was unbuttoned just enough to flash her bra. Kristen took the photos on her phone as she leaned outside the passenger’s side window. Hopefully, they did this quickly to prevent anyone from getting hurt!

Kristen is looking pretty spiffy, herself, with her bleached buzzed cut and white T-shirt. The girls seem incredibly happy together as they’re going on five months in their relationship. It was revealed on May 3 that things are moving so well in their relationship that they decided to live together. An insider told Us Weekly that Stella’s living in Kristen’s Los Angeles pad and she “spends all of her time there.”

“They’re both so busy with work,” the source said, “but try to be together when they can. Kristen really likes her.” What’s not to like about her?! Stella is definitely not afraid of showing the world what she’s made of since she posed completely naked for the cover of Vogue Brazil and looked absolutely stunning. Whether she’s doing a photo shoot for a magazine or on her girlfriend’s phone, Stella knows how to give the audience what they want!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about Stella posing for Kristen? Send us a comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.