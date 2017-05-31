Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her ‘Golden’ Butt In Thong: Challenging Kim?

Whoa! Kourtney Kardashian showed off her ‘golden’ butt in another thong bikini on May 30, and she looks phenomenal! Could she be trying to dethrone Kim Kardashian for having the best booty in the family? Take a look!

Yes, girl! Kourtney Kardashian proved she looks better than any of the girls Scott Disick recently hooked up with in Cannes, as she showed off her gorgeous butt in a thong bikini on May 30. As she laid on a black and white striped towel and wore a hat that said, “F***ED UP FRIENDS CLUB,” Kourtney put her bubble butt on full display. She may have even taken Kim‘s spot as having the best booty in the family!

“Wtf amazing,” one Instagram commenter wrote, while another said, “Are you sure you’re the oldest sister?” And that person certainly has a point — Kourtney looks like she could be younger than Kylie Jenner! That booty is on fire. Maybe that’s why Kourtney’s new man, Younes Bendjima, is showering her with affection.

“After years with Scott, it’s such a refreshing change to be treated so well by Younes,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Younes is always complimenting Kourtney; telling her how beautiful, funny and smart she is. He even tells her how lucky he is to be dating her.” Of course he’s lucky — just look at her! “She’s blown away that a guy who looks like Younes could be so nice, loving, and humble too!” Click here to see Kourtney vs. Kim pics!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kourtney Kardashian’s butt pic? Does she have a better butt than Kim’s?

